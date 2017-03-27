Joe Biden Spent Saturday Night At NBA D-League Game

Speaking of the latter, during a speech at Colgate University in NY on Friday, Joe talked about his regrets over not challenging Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination in 2016.

In an appearance at Colgate University on Friday, the university’s president, Brian W. Casey, asked Biden, “Did you ever think, what if?”

Biden acknowledged that the Democratic primary election would have been “very hard”, but the general election against Donald Trump would have been a total cake walk had he run!

‘On a college campus I will never, never do anything other than answer the question completely unvarnished and straightforward, ‘ he said, the Utica Observer-Dispatch reports.

But regardless of wanting to be president for decades – he first ran for the presidency in 1988 – Joe faced two hard challenges during the 2016 cycle. And although it would have been a very hard primary, I think I could have won.

The former vice president explained he didn’t think he had made the wrong decision, in that staying out of the race allowed him to spend more time with his family and come to terms with the loss of his son Beau Biden, who died after battling cancer.

“But do I regret not being president?” Now he’s just talking insane!

It lokos like Joe Biden has one pretty big regret.

Biden said the 2015 death of his son Beau was too much for him to bear.

“I don’t have a lot of hope now, ‘ Biden said, before adding: ‘I hope that he succeeds”.