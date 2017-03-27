Joe Hart to captain England against Lithuania

The England Supporters Travel Club is to withdraw the membership of any fans involved in anti-social, xenophobic or disrespectful behaviour on Wednesday and Southgate urged fans to remember that they represent their country when travelling overseas.

The Football Association is expected to take action against those England supporters who made Nazi salutes and chanted distasteful songs about the world wars and the IRA during the global friendly against Germany on Wednesday.

FA chairman Greg Clarke said: “Our thoughts are with all of those who have been affected by this bad incident”. We have to work hard to try and improve and get where we want to. “The support they give us is wonderful but all we ask is that they support us in the right way”. With tributes and a minute’s silence planned in honour of those affected by the Westminster terror attack, no further incentive should be necessary.

“They get the players to present the opposition analysis, rather than it being fed by the coach”, Southgate told The Mirror.

England face Lithuania at Wembley looking for a win that would keep them top of Group F.

“We had nine players and Harry Kane and Danny Rose and others had to have treatment and Wayne the same”, said Southgate.

Chris Smalling was forced out of the England squad through injury yesterday, leading Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson to receive his first call-up. British police said they were treating the London attack “as a terrorist incident”.

Joe Hart has been able to maintain his spot as the team’s undisputed No.1 despite his loan move away from the Premier League, while Kyle Walker and Danny Rose are miles ahead as first-choice full-backs. It’s not very nice.

It was an emotional night for all involved and one that has stayed with the Tottenham man ever since.

If I wasn’t here, I don’t think it would make much of a difference.

“I don’t think he’s eager to make anything completely different and change everything for us here and there”. It was quite emotional to be a part of.

“We’re not afraid to put young players in, we believe in the senior players and it’s important the players feel that“. “In terms of any tribute, we felt that in London on Sunday was the right thing to do”.