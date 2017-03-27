Johanna Konta battles through in Miami

Johanna Konta battled nobly to ensure there remains a British presence in the Miami Open after the disappointment of Andy Murray’s pre-tournament withdrawal and the first-round exits of Heather Watson, Dan Evans, Kyle Edmund and Aljaz Bedene.

“I’m definitely satisfied with how I came back in the third set and just competed”, the 25-year-old said.

“It was about managing your expectations for any sort of level for the match but also any sort of frustrations that would arise because of the conditions”. “Although the scoreline doesn’t show it in the second set, I still had to work hard within every single point”.

Konta cruised in the 33-minute opener, winning four straight games from 2-2 to take a one-set lead.

Once she served the set out it was one way traffic and the British player’s best performance since Australia, winning 24 of the 29 points in the second set.

The first six games went with serve as Parmentier’s big serve kept her in touch, but when Konta converted her third break point for a 4-3 lead it sparked a brilliant burst of form from the Briton.

Konta, seeded 10th, took charge from midway through the first set to win 6-4 6-0 in 63 minutes.