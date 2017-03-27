John Carpenter confirms Robert Rodriguez will direct Escape from NY

Robert Rodriguez will direct “Escape From New York“, 20th Century Fox’s remake of John Carpenter’s 1981 film, Deadline reports.

However, it has been reported that this new take, written by “Luther” creator Neil Cross, will do something rather different with the concept, allegedly with a new corporate villain and a New York City which isn’t even a prison. The story will follow, “Col. Robert “Snake” Plissken during an 11-hour mission to find the villainous heir to an agrochemical and biotech corporation as a major hurricane approaches”. That being said, if an Escape From New York remake is inevitable, Rodriguez feels like a better-than-average choice to treat Snake Plissken’s cinematic legacy with some modicum of respect.

Rodriguez, who previously directed Sin City and its so-so sequel A Dame To Kill For, had been linked with the film for quite some time and was one of the frontrunners for it since a reboot was announced. He’s now wrapping a James Cameron-blessed Alita: Battle Angel adaptation for the studio.

Robert Rodriguez looks set to become the Duke of NY, A-number one.

The Escape From New York prequel is an terrible idea from the jump. No stars have yet been attached to the project, and there’s no word if Russell will make an appearance in the cult classic, but he’s unlikely to return as Plissken. There’s not that many actors out there today who could match Kurt Russell’s screen presence in Escape From New York, so it really does hinge on who can embody that role.