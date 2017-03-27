Johnny Rotten: Trump Is a “Joy to Behold”

“The Donald, there’s a complicated fellow”, Rotten, born John Lynch, stated. “As one journalist once said to me, is he the political sex pistol?”.

He said that after Farage’s encounter with Bob Geldof before the Brexit vote – when the two led opposing flotillas along the Thames, shouting insults at each other – “I wanted to shake his hand because it was silly beyond belief”.

Speaking on ITV’s morning show “Good Morning Britain”, Johnny Rotten admits that there are numerous issues with President Trump as a person, however, the fact that Donald Trump “scares” politicians is as good indicator as any that there is a chance of good things happening under his administration.

Good Morning Britain co-host and outspoken Trump supporter Piers Morgan chimed in, saying that Trump mirrors the Sex Pistols’ anti-establishment roots.

“Where do I stand on Brexit?”

“This is a joy to behold for me. Dare I say, [he could be] a possible friend”, Lydon said.

In the recent past, Lydon surprised some by discussing how he’ll one day “sorely miss” Queen Elizabeth II, about whom he famously sang “she ain’t a human being” and called part of a “fascist regime” in “God Save The Queen” off 1977’s Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols.

The punk rocker has supported Brexit for some time, and a year ago said he was glad the “working classes had risen up against the Tories” and were “taking back the country” with the vote to leave the European Union.

However as he has grown older, his views have mellowed somewhat.