Johnson claims WGC ‘slam’ with match play victory

“If I’m playing my best”, he said, “yeah, I’ll play against anybody, anytime”.

“Today was a really tough day”. But I’m definitely pleased with the way I played.

“He made birdies on the back nine but I just couldn’t get any putts to drop”.

In his last 17 starts, Dustin Johnson has won six times including three World Golf Championships and the 2016 U.S. Open.

More problems for Johnson at the 10 led to a second straight bogey and Rahm capitalised to make the difference three, where it remained as both players parred the par-three 11.

American Bill Haas held off a late charge by countryman Phil Mickelson to beat the five-time Major victor 2 and 1 and reach a semi-final against Jon Rahm. “To play golf like that and hit the putts, it was the flawless round”.

In addition to beating Rahm and Tanihara, Johnson topped major champions Webb Simpson, Martin Kaymer, Jimmy Walker and Zach Johnson.

In the other semifinal, Rahm caught fire when he needed to the most, winning three of the last four holes in dispatching Haas, 3 and 2. He also became the first player to win all four WGC tournaments. With five WGC’s to his name, Johnson is second only to Tiger Woods in that particular roll of honour.

World number one and top seed Johnson beat Spanish 21st seed Jon Rahm 1-up in the 18-hole final at Austin Country Club.

With the Masters less than two weeks away, it certainly looks like Johnson will go into the tournament with a bit of a mental edge over the rest of the field.

“It’s impossible to win every week. I just didn’t really give him anything”. With the wind howling, Rahm crushed his drive and the ball climbed in elevation, helping it to stop on landing.

Johnson had been cruising during yesterday’s match, taking a five-hole lead over the opening eight holes only for Rahm to close the gap and very almost force the play-off holes. He then took the inaugural WGC-Mexico Championship and this title, now through its second year in Texas.

Johnson remains in the form of his life, to the point where this week’s Shell Houston Open might be a minor inconvenience; he would surely rather be heading straight to Augusta National. Exacting revenge will have to wait. “I think my game’s exactly where it needs to be. It’s just the beginning of the season so it’s all good to come”. Even when I was 4 down with six to go, I wasn’t that low. “I was trying to do the best I could, but just things weren’t happening, unfortunately for me. He’s certainly going to be very hard”.