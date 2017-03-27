Johnson confirms No.1 status with third-straight win

Hideto Tanihara reached the semifinals at his first World Golf Championships Match Play on Saturday after defeating Paul Casey and Ross Fisher of England in the first two rounds of the knockout stage.

World number one Dustin Johnson is the overwhelming favourite to win the WGC World Matchplay, as only four players remain in the tournament.

Johnson earned a first prize cheque for $US 1.6m that has taken his earnings this season alone to the top of the PGA Tour money list with earnings in his seven 2016/17 season events of $US 5.78m.

World number one Dustin Johnson was another convincing victor, triumphing 5 and 4 against namesake Zach Johnson.

Victory looked to be a formality after Johnson produced some stunning golf to go five-up after eight holes, but a couple of bogeys at the ninth and tenth opened the door for Rahm, who took encouragement and started to fight back.

Bill Haas and Hideto Tanihara, can not be automatically counted out either. He could become the first player to win every WGC event and match Tiger Woods as the only players to win consecutive WGC events.

In the playoff for third and fourth, Haas beat Tanihara 2&1, though the loser at least enjoyed a hole-in-one at the par-three seventh.

Dustin Johnson blew past No. 44 Zach Johnson, 5 and 4, thanks to five birdies in 14 holes and Zach Johnson’s uncharacteristically poor wedge play.

“I was tested a lot out there but then I didn’t give him any holes except for the 10th where I three-putted”, he said.

Johnson had two birdies and an eagle on his way to leading 6-up after seven holes and even a birdie-eagle run by Walker to win 11 and 12 only delayed the end, which came when Johnson parred 15 to close out the triumph.

On the 356-yard par four eighteenth hole, Rahm blasted a drive that went a whopping 382 yards, rolling straight through the middle of the green and coming to rest a few yards over it. Johnson played a safe iron off the tee, but wedged to the front fringe of the green, leaving himself about about 25 feet to the hole for his birdie try.

Rahm was so dominant he played only 27 holes in two matches Saturday. After Rahm hit a driver, Johnson chose to layup and while his second shot didn’t end up on the green, Rahm’s drive was over the green leaving him a hard chip that came up short. “I had the opportunities to match him on several holes and I didn’t make the putts”.