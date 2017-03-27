Johnson holds off Tanihara to make Match Play final

World number one Johnson was 5-up through eight holes but withstood a furious rally by the 22-year-old Spaniard, who was trying to become the youngest victor of one of the elite WGC events.

Rahm’s comeback bid fell short when he was unable to birdie the 18th to extend the match. In the Lone Star State, his firepower was so assertive he didn’t trail in any match (he played 112 holes), won the first hole six of seven times, and reached the 18th hole just twice all week.

Johnson has now won the past three tournaments in which he has played – he previously captured the Genesis Open and the WGC-Mexico Championship – and has stamped himself as the unquestioned player to beat for the Masters, which begins April 6. Only Tiger Woods has held three WGC titles at the same time.

In the longest week of the year – seven matches over five days – and one of the toughest tournaments to win because match play is so unpredictable, Johnson delivered the outcome everyone expected Sunday at Austin Country Club.

But Rahm kept his nerve after falling 5-down when Johnson won the eighth with a par.

Dustin Johnson on the 16th tee during round two of the PGA Tour Championship, 2016.

Johnson hadn’t been beyond the 16th hole until Sunday. In the semi-final he had a 1up win over Hideto Tanihara, while Rahm defeated Haas, 3&2.

He won the opening hole in six straight matches, and never even heard the referee say, “The match is all square” until Johnson had played 71 holes.

“I just made a swing as hard as I could”. He’s the first player since Rory McIlroy in 2014 to win three consecutive US PGA Tour starts. “I think either Seve, God, someone right there or both of them just made a gap in the trees and made my ball go through there”.

Johnson was 4 up with six holes to play when Rahm, a bold Spanish rookie with a big game, hit driver over the water and onto the 13th green to win the hole with a birdie.

“I was trying to do the best I could, but just things weren’t happening, unfortunately for me”, Rahm said of the front nine.

Johnson – who did not lose a match throughout the entire competition – came up short of the green on his second shot, but two-putted to seal the victory. He stuck a wedge close on the 15th for another birdie.

“That’s absolutely why I missed it”, Rahm told Golf Channel, referring to the noise, which NBC television said was a portable toilet door banging.

“I’m playing pretty well”, said Johnson, a man of few words who has become an overpowering presence with his length, iron play and putter.

Spaniard Rahm had long since sealed his place in the final after ending Bill Haas’ challenge with a three and two victory.