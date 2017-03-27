Johnson, Rahm into Match Play semis

In the other half of the draw, world No.1 Dustin Johnson overcame spirited resistance from Sweden’s Alex Noren to remain on course to become the first player to win all four WGC titles. Not even Woods did that.

Dustin Johnson’s great season shows no signs of letting up after he wrapped up another victory in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. The lanky gunslinger by way of SC is on a roll.

Johnson also becomes the first player on the PGA Tour since Rory McIlroy in 2015 to win three events in a row after moving to World No. 1 in capturing the Genesis Open and then claiming victory in the recent WGC – Mexico Championship.

Johnson had built a 5-up lead after eight holes and held on, though only barely, after Rahm cut the lead to 1-up after 16 holes.

With Tanihara in trouble on the 15th, Johnson came up well short of the green with a wedge and missed a 5-foot par putt to win the hole.

“I wasn’t expecting to go as far as a berth in the last four but I’m glad I’ve managed to put in good performances”, said Tanihara, who during the group round stunned world No. 6 Jordan Spieth of the U.S. First up was Japan’s unheralded Tanihara, and then the feisty Rahm.

Johnson did not lose a match throughout the entire competition. “I had the opportunities to match him on several holes and I didn’t make the putts”.

Rahm had beaten Bill Haas 3-and-2 in the semi-finals, and Haas went on to beat Tanihara 2-and-1 in the consolation final. Johnson rolled in a four-footer for a par to halve the hole and seal the win.

Rahm will take on Charles Howell III, who won a sudden-death play-off against Rafa Cabrera Bello and Tyrrell Hatton on the fifth hole with a birdie from four feet to advance as the Group 10 victor. It didn’t help that he heard the loud thud of a portable bathroom door slamming in the midst of his backswing on the chip.

“There’s a lot of positives to take out of this week”, Rahm said.

Since his maiden PGA Tour victory at Torrey Pines in southern California two months ago, he has finished 16th, fifth, third and second. “It’s golf. It happens”.

The match ended in contentious circumstances, however, after Rahm had driven to the back of the green at a hole measuring 368 yards.

Johnson said in Mexico that his name – but not his exclusively – is one that nobody wants to see on the leaderboard. “I hung in there, fought really, really hard”.

Well, we think there is not a box that Johnson can not check these days.

“Jon is on a very good run at the moment”, Kjeldsen said.

Rahm has not trailed at any point in his five matches this week at Austin Country Club and was three up on Kjeldsen after six holes, aided by an eagle on the par-five sixth.