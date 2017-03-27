Johnson, Rahm reach Match Play final

Rahm then did this on the par-4 13th.

Still, their scrappy showdown, in which neither played as well as they had in previous matches, was an epic demonstration of big-man power-the modern game personified.

However, unlike his previous six matches, not much is going Rahm’s way in the championship match against the world’s No. 1-ranked player.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in the game right now, feel like I am driving the ball great, I’m wedging it well”.

Extra holes looked on the cards when Tanihara found the heart of the green at the last and Johnson’s second spun back off the putting surface, from where he chipped to eight feet. But just hours later, he shot 2-over thru 13 holes with the colossal figure of Rahm watching his every shot.

The final was billed as this heavyweight fight between the up-and-coming Jon Rahm, a 22-year-old that has competed on the toughest Tour in the world from the moment he turned pro. He captured the Ben Hogan Award over Texas’ Beau Hossler past year.

Johnson will return to Augusta playing the best golf of his career.

“After making double on 5, I came back and played really well from there to the house”, he said.

“I was trying to do the best I could, but just things weren’t happening, unfortunately for me”, Rahm said of the front nine.

He’s done a really good job all week. Johnson three-putted the 10th hole for the third straight match, regained momentum with a two-putt birdie on the 12th hole – Rahm hit his tee shot downhill and downwind at 438 yards, Johnson at 424 yards – and then the Spaniard began his remarkable rally that came up short.

As he walked off the 12th green Saturday afternoon, the match referee said five words Johnson heard for the first time all week in the Dell Technologies Match Play. “I certainly have not done that”. And on the final hole, the sound of slamming door during his backswing led Rahm to slightly chunk his chip from over the green, after Johnson had missed the green from 108 yards with a mishit wedge. He hasn’t had a match go longer than 14 holes since Thursday.

The great start wasn’t enough for Points when he made three bogeys in a five-hole stretch around the turn.

Johnson, the reigning US Open champion, won the WGC HSBC Champions in 2013, the WGC Cadillac Championship in 2015, the WGC Bridgestone Invitational in 2016 and the WGC Mexico Championship earlier this month.

It was the second time this year that Rahm and DJ have been in the running for the top spot in a WGC tournament, and it turned out to be a thrilling contest between two of the biggest hitters in the game.

With the majors season getting underway at the Masters next week, Johnson moved into outright favouritism and said what everyone else is thinking.

“I’m very proud of what I did, very proud for what I stood for on the course”, Rahm said.

Garcia, who earlier this year won the Dubai Desert Classic, let go of the club with one hand on his follow-through.