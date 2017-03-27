Jon Rahm, 22, takes one more big step with Match Play performance

All the clues were there when Dustin Johnson walked off the course Sunday evening with his best career finish at the Masters Tournament.

Earlier on Sunday, Johnson barely survived his semi-final against 54th seed Hideto Tanihara, winning 1-up after the Japanese player missed a good chance to win the 18th hole.

Rahm also took the 15th, leaving Johnson two up with three to play.

“Today was a really tough day”. Rory McIlroy and Louis Oosthuizen were the only players to advance out of group play in each of the previous two years. “I think my game’s exactly where it needs to be”.

Johnson, who lost to Noren in the first round of the 2013 WGC Match Play, answered with birdies at 13, 15 and 16 to seal the win. He’s a great player, he’s going to be a great player out here for a long time. And the few times his matches got tight, Johnson kept his opponent at bay. Johnson gave himself some breathing room with a birdie on No. 12 to go 4 up again, but Rahm continued his comeback, closing the deficit to one hole with a birdie on No. 16. “He’s just a ideal, complete player”. Next up could be a second Spanish showdown as Group 7 victor Rahm plays the victor of Group 10 which includes Rafa Cabrera-Bello. Three of them were World Golf Championships at the Bridgestone Invitational, the Mexico Championship and the Match Play.

Three-time Masters victor Mickelson had not trailed this week until Haas opened their match with a birdie. Only Tiger Woods (18) has more during that span, according to Golf Channel researcher Justin Ray.

Dustin Johnson is the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world.

Both pared the last for Johnson to also claim his 15th PGA Tour win that now includes five WGC victories.

Johnson remains in the form of his life, to the point where this week’s Shell Houston Open might be a minor inconvenience; he would surely rather be heading straight to Augusta National.

“It’s impossible to win every week”.

“I did hear it”, he said.

Johnson took the final by the throat when he won four straight holes from the third through the six as the ever-more frustrated Rahm struggled with the putter.

Johnson was unable to answer Rahm’s putt and entered the 18th hole only one-up over the 22-year-old Spaniard. Woods didn’t win the HSBC Champions in China, only playing it twice after it became a WGC event in 2009.

After Johnson’s approach came up short, Rahm set himself for a brutally hard downhill chip and, just as he pulled the club back, there was a loud bang just to the right of the green.

Despite the disappointment, another strong week cemented long-hitting Rahms reputation as one of the game’s rising talents and an intriguing prospect for his Masters debut in two weeks. Exacting revenge will have to wait. “It just depends if I’m walking up a steep hill”.

‘For something like that to happen was unfortunate and it makes me feel a little worse, ‘ said Rahm.

“What am I going to say that you guys don’t know?”

Tanihara, who Johnson beat 1 up in the semifinals earlier in the day at Austin Country Club, recorded the fourth ace in the tournament’s history during his consolation match against Bill Haas.

Johnson secured his final spot with a last-four victory over Hideto Tanihara.