Jose Mourinho ‘Prepared to Double Neymar’s Barcelona Salary’

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Mourinho is regularly calling the Brazil worldwide in a bid to convince him to quit the Nou Camp for Old Trafford.

That’s according to Catalan newspaper Sport (h/t ESPN FC’s Jack Rathborn), with United ready to not only set a new world-record transfer fee, but also offer Neymar over £415,000 per week, making him the highest earner in Premier League history.

It’s unlikely he is planning to join the English top flight as early as this summer, but if United do meet his release clause, they’ll be free to try to convince him to make the move.

GETTYCould Barcelona superstar Neymar be on his way to the Premier League?

“The Premier League is a championship that amazes me”, he said.

Neymar recently admitted he is a fan of the Premier League and name-checked United among four teams he likes.

‘And then you have high-level coaches like Mourinho and Guardiola. These are coaches with whom any player would like to work’. And who knows, someday, I would like to play at it, yes.

Neymar had developed into one of the world’s finest players since joining Barcelona in the summer of 2013.

Neymar is contracted at the Nou Camp until 2021.

And then he converted a pressure penalty during added time prior to Sergi Roberto’s late victor as Barcelona reached the quarter-finals.