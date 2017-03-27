Josh Earnest Is Now A Political Analyst For NBC News and MSNBC

Former White House press secretary Josh Earnest made his start as an NBC political analyst on Monday, appearing on “Today” and MSNBC’s “Morning Joe“.

Earnest served as President Obama’s press secretary from 2014 to 2017 and had been working with the former president since 2007.

Barack Obama’s former press secretary is now a political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC, the network announced Monday.

“As long as you’re unwilling to work with Democrats to try to find some common ground, we’re going to be stuck in the mud here”, he added.

Earnest’s new position was forecast on NBC’s Today, and the peacock network commended the years of experience that he’ll bring to its news division.

A native of Kansas City, Josh graduated from Rice University with a degree in political science and policy studies.

Earnest joins many of his predecessors in making the jump from the White House to cable or network news.

Ari Fleischer, who worked in the George W. Bush administration from 2001 to 2003, became a CNN contributor from 2011 to 2013.

Dana Perino, who worked for President George W. Bush, was signed by Fox News and serves as co-host of “The Five”. Tony Snow, who was a Fox News host before serving under Bush in 2006, then went to CNN after this tenure in government.

Earnest will be based in NBC News’ Washington, D.C., bureau, according to The Hill.