Judge Approves a Big Settlement For Lyft Drivers

As independent contractors, drivers are not entitled to minimum wage, overtime, health insurance, workers’ compensation, unemployment, proof of employment, or lower taxes, according to Reuters.

Both Uber, which is involved in a similar class action lawsuit, and Lyft classify drivers as contractors because the companies’ profits would be hit hard if they reclassified their drivers as employees. Since then, it’s spread to 300 cities across the US. The approval ended a legal case that challenged the independent contractor status of Lyft’s drivers, Reuters reported. Drivers also supply and maintain their own cars, so Lyft doesn’t pay for gas, repairs and other related expenses. “‘However, the settlement still leaves the door open for future litigation, and the question of whether drivers for companies such as Lyft, Uber and their many imitators are truly employees or independent contractors remains unsettled for now, and will no doubt be debated again in the courts”. However, the judge rejected the settlement offer because it “short-changed” drivers, Reuters reported.

In April previous year, US District Judge Vince Chhabria of San Francisco rejected a proposed $12m settlement on the grounds that drivers might win more than 10 times that amount were a jury to determine Lyft’s drivers should be designated employees.

But Liss-Riordan said almost 1,000 drivers who regularly worked more than 30 hours a week would receive several thousand dollars.

The settlement provides thousands of dollars to Lyft drivers who logged the most miles, although infrequent drivers will see a nominal amount of cash.

“The question about whether or not the drivers are properly classified as employees or independent contractors. getting an answer to that question would take a very long time, [and] would not be assured because it would have gone to a jury that may or may not have agreed with us”, she said.

Meanwhile, Uber is involved in a similar class-action lawsuit in California and MA. The company sought to settle the suit for $100 million last April, but in August the judge for the case rejected the offer saying it was unfair, inadequate and unreasonable for drivers.

Lyft drivers who worked a few hours a week between May 2012 and July 2016, the dates of the settlement, will get about $130 apiece.

“The agreement is not ideal”.

A federal judge approved a $27 million settlement Thursday for more than 200,000 current and former California drivers for the ride-hailing company Lyft Inc., an agreement that increases their protection against dismissals but fails to resolve their employment status.