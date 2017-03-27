Jung Ho Kang Denied Visa, In Doubt To Make 2017 Season

He’s been sentenced to eight months in jail for the crime, which has been suspended. Kang recently filed an appeal, which will reportedly be heard in early April.

UPDATE – Kim adds that a report out of Korea states that Kang may be suspected of another DUI that did not occur in the United States or South Korea.

Thursday, Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said the application process for Kang’s work visa was “ongoing” and the third baseman was unlikely to be granted leave from his native South Korea in time for opening day. David Freese and Josh Harrison could both see some time at third base. Depending on how long it takes for Kang to get his visa, the Pirates could (and maybe should) move on from Kang.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has reported that State Department officials reviewing visa cases have discretion to determine whether there is a visa ineligibility if someone has been charged with drunk driving, and might require a medical examination. Without the visa, Kang can’t enter the United States to play for the Pirates, and he may not be able to play for them at all in 2017.

This isn’t the first serious incident caused by Kang since joining the Pirates in 2015. Last season, he had 21 homers and 62 RBIs, along with a.255 batting average, in 103 games. That’s the best I can tell you. “We remain optimistic we’re going to get him here hopefully sooner than later. We’re going to adapt, improvise and overcome”.

