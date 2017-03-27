‘Justice League’ Full Trailer: DC Universe’s Superhero Team

A sizable section of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was even spent showing off a potential team, and it has “Justice” right in the title.

Warner Bros. can’t get enough of Justice League, and fans cannot either.

Aside from the main team members, this new Justice League trailer also has our first look at some of the side characters. Wonder Woman does seem to be a bright spot coming this summer, and now this new Justice League trailer gives me hope that the DC Expanded Universe can still work.

As for Superman’s return, Justice League director Zac Snyder has said how it’s been hard to make the film without him. With the forces from Apokolips barreling down on Earth, Batman and Wonder Woman will recruit the various superheroes from Lex Luthor’s (Jesse Eisenberg) meta-human registry to protect the planet from an intergalactic threat.

Of course, this being Warner Bros., it’s hard to get a feel for what the final product will be like. This poster has given fans some more sneak peek on the superhero lineup, as well as their projected looks on the movie.

The new trailer doesn’t fail to deliver glimpses of action and style. After dropping posters and promos for almost every character which included Aquaman, Cyborg, and Wonder Woman. As a result of Snyder’s brilliance, the “Justice League” trailer welcomes the supergroup of evil fighters as they unite together in battle. The first full trailer for the movie reveals some details about what we can expect from the story. Relative new comer Ray Fisher plays Victor Stone aka Cyborg and rounding out the cast is actress Gal Gadot as Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman.

Justice League opens November 17th.