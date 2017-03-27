Kansas Basketball: Josh Jackson Unsure Of NBA Draft Decision

The ball bounced off Jackson and Mason III and right to Jordan Bell.

Midway through this current season, I believed OR was the best overall team in the nation. The trey represented one of six on the night for Dorsey (27 points) and one of 11 on the night for the Ducks on 25 attempts.

Maryland women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese sees a lot of the qualities that make her team so successful in upstart OR whom the Terrapins will play in the Sweet 16, especially in the Ducks three freshmen starters.

It was too little too late for Maryland; a hot shooting second half couldn’t bridge the gap that OR had built in the second quarter.

In the first half, the Ducks led by just 5 points when Dorsey made back-to-back 3-pointers – one that bounced high in the air before coming straight down into the net and another that banked in at the buzzer. He scored 15 straight Kansas points in the first half en route to posting 21 on the night.

Buoyed by the success of their Pac-12 partner, the fourth-seeded Bruins jumped out a 9-2 lead over UConn before the Huskies scored 17 of the next 19 points. The junior could stand to return to Lawrence for his senior season, but he could be on the second-round radar if he leaves thanks to his normally sweet stroke (career 41.2 percent 3-point shooter) and solid playmaking ability. “It took us a little bit to get into our rhythm and they took advantage”.

Sophomore Katie Lou Samuelson (Huntington Beach, Calif.) now has 116 three-point field goals this season after the NCAA Sweet Sixteen matchup against UCLA.

The team also rallied from five deficits of at least eight points, including a nine-point hole overcame in an eventual 77-75 victory over then-No. North Carolina takes on Kentucky in the South Region, and SC meets Florida in an all-Southeastern Conference East Region final. Maik Kotsar’s work in the paint ignited a 12-4 run for the Gamecocks putting them ahead 51-48 with 10:44 to go.

“I probably should have called time out”, Kentucky coach John Calipari said.

Tyler Dorsey scored 27 points and Dillon Brooks had 17 for third-seeded OR, which will face the victor of Sunday’s South Regional final between North Carolina and Kentucky. Which leads to another fascinating factor: Oregon’s in the Final Four despite Brooks being merely OK. Kansas’ comeback attempt was a mix drink that was equal parts KU putting the clamps on defensively, OR playing a bit of hero ball, and the Ducks playing not to lose instead of to win.

Is that one of most improbable, surprising and stunning men’s basketball games in your memory?

“We couldn’t guard anybody”, Graves said.

The last time OR faced KU on the court in the tourney was the Elite 8 in 2002, when the team fell short of the Final Four.

“I think it has a tendency to sometimes be cyclical”, said Gonzaga coach Mark Few, who pointed out how good Arizona, UCLA and several other West Coast teams were this season. They were complimented by freshman Ruthy Hebard, who added 16 points and eight boards while keeping Jones in check.

KU (31-5) trailed by double figures at the end of a terrible first half.

There might not be a better opportunity for this team than what they have in front of them this year.

How’s this for an NCAA tournament?

Kansas destroyed Big Ten Champion Purdue by nearly 30 two days before they played the Ducks.

The Musketeers shot only 35.5 percent from the field, including 26.7 in the second half, and could not make a dent in Gonzaga’s 10-point halftime lead.

Through three rounds, the Jayhawks are 3-0 with an average margin of victory of 30.3 points.

Because expectations never change at Kansas, where the street leading to Allen Fieldhouse is named after the game’s inventor, and championship banners drape over just about every rafter.