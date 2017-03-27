Kansas City Chiefs: Sign Bennie Logan, move on from Poe

According to another report from Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Poe has inked a one-year contract worth $8 million. The former Kansas City Chiefs nosetackle had a meeting with the Indianapolis Colts over the weekend, but no contract offer was extended and then made a visit with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Either way, Chris Ballard likely knows what a pretty fair market value is for Poe, who he was with in Kansas City for the past several years. “We are happy to be able to add him to our roster”.

The Atlanta Falcons have bolstered their defensive line by agreeing to terms with two-time Pro Bowler Dontari Poe. He only garnered a one-year deal with $8 million for 2017.

Poe was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2013. That season he recorded 4.5 sacks and 52 total tackles – 43 solo – along with four passes defensed.

It seems that Atlanta’s biggest bang in free agency came a week later. The question was raised as to whether or not the Chiefs chose to sign Bennie Logan, rather than to re-sign Dontari Poe.

Poe’s primary responsibility will be helping plug up the middle of the defensive line and get a much needed push against opposing defenses. He had spent his entire National Football League career on the defensive interior for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Poe also made headlines last season by throwing a flawless jump-pass for a touchdown – a highlight the Falcons apparently are well aware of.