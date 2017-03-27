Kansas Players React to Elite 8 Loss

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)  It’s finally time to award the first spots in the Final Four. So did OR, which won the first NCAA Tournament in 1939 but hasn’t pushed past the final eight since.

Florida State 66, Oregon State 53: Ivey Slaughter had a career-high nine steals as the third-seeded Seminoles (28-6) ran into the Stockton Region final with a win over the second-seeded Beavers (31-5).

It was another shocking exit for a Kansas team that entered the Elite Eight as the hottest team in the country, but the lasting feeling was familiar.

The victory marks the Ducks’ first Final Four appearance since the 1938-39 season, almost 80 years.

But even Coleby has played well during the NCAA Tournament – heck, who from the Jayhawks hasn’t? – and that’s given Self and everyone else on the Kansas bench more confidence. The Jayhawks, the Midwest’s No. 1 seed, won the national title under Self in 2008 and went to the title game in 2012.

“You take an All-American talent off the floor, that changes things”, said Kansas coach Bill Self, who fell to 2-7 in Elite Eight games.

If the OR women shock everyone and beat Geno Auriemma’s machine on Monday night, the basketball program will join nine others as the only schools to send both basketball teams to their respective Final Fours in a single season.

OR reached the Elite Eight in 2002, 2007 and last season, when they fell to Oklahoma. And the last time the Ducks were on the big stage, it was 1939 and the Tall Firs took home the title.

When Bell arrived at OR, he said he promised to send Coach Dana Altman to the Final Four.

Monday’s victor will advance to the Final Four in Dallas where it will meet the victor of the Oklahoma City region, Baylor vs. Mississippi State, on Friday, March 31.

Casey Benson and Payton Pritchard can score in different ways, as well, from the point, and Brooks has not really had an above average game, yet. Still, Few has routinely refused to be consumed by the pursuit.

“We’ve opened a lot of peoples’ eyes as far as people thinking the West Coast is soft and we’re not as good as the East Coast, East Coast bias and stuff like that”, the Ducks’ Jordan Bell said. Call me insane, but I’m going with the junior over the freshman. By the final buzzer, the Terps had scored a season low 63 points. Bell and Dorsey, Oregon’s two tournament stars, stepped up in critical moments once again.

“I just kind of stepped back, and he gave me the ball and I just shot it, and luckily it went in”, Maye said.

“We’ve played against top-ranked teams and we’ve been down”.

Altman said during the 2016 NCAA tournament, after they beat Duke in the Sweet 16, “we didn’t have the edge” against Oklahoma and they were eliminated in the Elite Eight. Oregon’s matchup in a national semifinal next Saturday will be either Kentucky or North Carolina, and neither is as weak against Bell’s position as Kansas was. Now, Oregon awaits the victor of UNC-Kentucky while Gonzaga plays either SC or Florida for a chance to go to the title game.

CITY, Mo. – Oregon guard Tyler Dorsey had his back turned, the single cord of a net dangling from the back of his Final Four hat, when the hands belonging to NBA Hall of Famer Reggie Miller gripped him by the shoulders.