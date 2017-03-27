Kareena Kapoor Khan’s airport ensemble costs a whopping Rs 1.30 lakh

The actress, who is a self-proclaimed foodie, making a big sacrifice for her son little nawab, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, has given up on her favourite fast food pizza. Few days ago, the 36-year-old actress flew to London and is now chilling with her Bollywood friends there.

With her recent decision to give up on her irregular food habits, the actress has once again proved that she is not just a smart actor but a respectable mother as well. When she learned that Kareena is also there, she met up with her. Designer Faraz Manan shared a photo of them and wrote, “London nights”. As her fans are eagerly waiting to catch Kareena Kapoor’s every single detail, here we bring to you some stunning picture of the actress shared by the fan pages on social media.

Here are some pictures of Kareena. It will be her first film after the maternity break.

Kareena will start shooting for her next project Veere Di Wedding from next month. Veere Di Wedding is produced by Rhea Kapoor and also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is in London and was seen posing with her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding’s producer and friend Rhea Kapoor. “Taimur is the most handsome name, and he is the most lovely and gorgeous man”.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is happy juggling between work and motherhood like a boss, and we as fans love to see her out and about.