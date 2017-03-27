Karren Brady says N’Golo Kante is world class

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has insisted that he is not another version of N’Golo Kante.

The 25-year-old is closing in on winning back-to-back Premier League titles having helped Leicester City to glory last season.

Craig Shakespeare has steadied the ship while Ndidi has become a key cog in Leicester’s first team, with some commentators suggesting he plays a similar role at the France worldwide, who moved to Chelsea from the King Power in the summer.

“No, I have never put myself in Kante’s shoes”, Ndidi told Goal.

Despite his sensational form for table-toppers Chelsea that’s seen him emerge as hot favourite for the PFA Player of the Year Award, Kante has only started one of France’s World Cup qualifiers to the surprise of many.

Raineau played with the Chelsea star at Caen and claims Kante would rather have stayed in Ligue 1 rather than moving to the Premier League.

Contrasting him with the world’s most expensive player Pogba, the 49-year-old said that the Manchester United man has a different personality and Deschamps would not be fearless enough to drop him under any circumstances whenever Les Blues play an important competitive match.

Despite his stunning season for Leicester, Kante only played two full games for his country as France finished runners-up at Euro 2016, and watched from the bench as they lost to Portugal in the final.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport?

“Even technically, he’s not a game leader”.

“When you are in the game, you have great opportunities so I don’t really try to look where I want to be”.

The player also admitted that he felt bad for Ranieri after he was let go by the club. I am just here to play my football. I am still playing. I never experienced any problems in the dressing room with any players. “I didn’t find it very hard”.