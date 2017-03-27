Keane helps England keep clean sheet in comfortable win

The winger, who completed an hour of the Three Lions’ triumph, raced past Egidijus Vaitkūnas before pulling back for captain Jermain Defoe to convert from close range.

The Sunderland striker was unused against Germany on Wednesday as Gareth Southgate’s side suffered a narrow defeat, but that could bode well for the 34-year-old.

On Sunday, Defoe will be hoping to get the chance his form, and commitment, so richly deserves.

Defoe’s last game for England came against Chile in November 2013, with his last start coming in March earlier that year against San Marino.

But despite a spell away from the national team, the England boss isn’t expecting any signs of rust.

With Harry Kane’s ankle ligament troubles, the 34-year-old is now the highest scoring Englishman in the Premier League available to Gareth Southgate – a stat that’s even more impressive when you consider that his goals have come for a struggling Sunderland side.

“If called upon, I have every faith that he’ll score goals”.

England opened up a five-point lead at the top of World Cup Qualifying Group F with a routine win over Lithuania while Germany continued to bulldoze their way through Group C.

