Kendall Jenner’s home ‘robbed of €185k worth of jewellery’

The website’s source said Kendall had not been at her home in Hollywood from around noon until 8pm on Wednesday, and it was only just after 1am she is said to have discovered her possessions were absent from a jewellery box. “She called the cops”, TMZpreviously reported. At some point in the evening she heard an alarm warning that someone opened a door, but she thought nothing of it. Kylie stopped by to give her sister some moral support and another friend was there to help Kendall get through the afternoon and to offer some company, as we can imagine she doesn’t want to be alone in her big house right now.

Victoria’s Secret lingerie model Kendall Jenner looks sensation on and off the runway in these pictures. However, when she went into her bedroom, she realised that some of her jewellery was missing.

Thieves allegedly stole $200,000 worth of jewelry from the supermodel’s Hollywood Hills home, law enforcement insiders told TMZ Thursday.

According to CBS Los Angeles, there are no suspects yet as police could not find any signs of forced breaking and entering.

Police are investigating the theft.

Less than six months ago, Kim Kardashian fell victim to an armed robbery during Paris Fashion Week. In January, Paris police brought in 17 suspects in connection with the crime.

She opens up about the ordeal and the aftermath in the latest series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which airs in the United Kingdom on March 19 on E!.

“Either they’re going to shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don’t, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then like I’m f*****”.

“I slid off my bed and picked up my phone and I’m like I don’t know how to call 911 in a different country”, she explains to her sisters in the upcoming episode.