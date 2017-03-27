Kenyan forces kill 31 al Shabaab militants in Somalia

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers Sunday killed 31 gunmen whom they said were Al Shabaab militants in a clash at Baadhere area, Somalia.

Two vehicles were destroyed while some items including 11 AK-47 rifles, 2 PKMs, 4 Improvised Explosive Devices, foodstuff, communication equipment, uniforms, detonating cables and 643 rounds of ammunition were retrieved during raid, he added.

“The intelligence-led operation was executed by air and ground assets”.

Col. Joseph Owuoth, a spokesman for the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF), said heavy artillery fire targeted two al-Shabaab bases in Badhadhe, Somalia’s southernmost district that lies on the Kenyan border.

He said other militants fled with injuries.

Kenya sent troops into Somalia in 2011 after a series of attacks on Kenyan soil by the al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab.

Al Shabaab was not available immediately for a comment.

This handout photo taken on October 15, 2013 shows troops serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) forming a secure perimeter during a patrol near the village of Modmoday, some 40 kilometers east of the central Somali town of Baidoa.

But President Uhuru Kenyatta has maintained that Kenyans troops will only leave the war-torn country after the threat of terror is eliminated.

“Your being in Somalia has saved many lives and for that, Kenyans will forever be indebted to you. Your presence here has at least freed people of the fear of al Shabaab”, he told the troops.