Kerber wins in third round at Miami Open but Keys loses

“I love South Florida”, she told the crowd after her victory. “I don’t always want to wait to be a set down to find my best game, so I was happy to acclimate quicker”.

Kerber recovered from breaks in both sets, tallying 17 winners and 22 unforced errors to book her spot in the fourth round, while Rogers posted 51 unforced errors. “Today was a cleaner match, so in that sense, it was also a good performance”, she said. “It was not easy with all the wind and everything, but I’m through and into the next round and that’s what matters to me”. That was important because she was playing well, but I was staying positive and believing in my chances.

Next up for Venus in the third round will be Romanian qualifier Patricia Maria Tig, who upset 22nd-ranked Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 on Friday.

With strong gusts making every rally an adventure and forcing her to play more defensively than usual, the 11th-seeded Williams leveraged her experience and greater consistency to secure a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, reports Efe.

Russian seventh seed Kuznetsova, the runner-up past year, stayed on track for another tilt at the championship when she bested American qualifier Taylor Townsend 6-4 6-2.

“I know her game, and I don’t think there’ll be any surprises”, Williams said of Kuznetsova. “I’ll continue to control the court, and that’s what I’ll try to do”.

Halep, the No.3 seed, battled past the talented Osaka 6-4 2-6 6-3 in just under two hours.

Another American to fall was Madison Keys, the eighth seed falling to Spain’s 72-ranked Lara Arruaberrena 7-5, 7-5. Rogers came up with a break for 5-5, but was broken right back to send Kerber into the 12th game to serve for the match.

Keys then bolted to a 3-0 lead in the second set but could not continue the momentum. After Keys lost her serve for the third time in the set to give Arruabarrena a 6-5 lead, the Spaniard served out the set, winning on her first match point.