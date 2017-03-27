Kevin De Bruyne returning to Manchester City for groin injury treatment

The Gunners face Pep Guardiola’s City on April 2 after the worldwide break, with the 25-year-old looking to add to his 50 Belgium caps before going up against Arsene Wenger’s side.

The Belgian National Team official Twitter account sent out a quote from manager Roberto Martinez that confirmed De Bruyne would miss the pair of matches, but the tweet was quickly deleted.

Kevin De Bruyne has left the Belgium camp and is returning to Manchester City for treatment on a groin injury, according to a report. “If he does not feel 100 percent fit tomorrow he won’t play”.

In fact, Belgium needed a goal from Lukaku a minute from the end to salvage a point which kept them two points ahead of Greece although they lost their flawless record which had seen 21 goals scored and just one conceded in the first four games.

The former Wolfsburg and Chelsea ace has been in fine form for City this season, orchestrating City’s attacks in between the lines.

De Bruyne’s is now a doubt for City’s next game against top-four rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on April 2, live on Sky Sports 1 HD.