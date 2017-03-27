Kim Kardashian Reveals Plans For Third Child With Kanye West

“I was so set on my two kids and how happy I was with my life the way that it is, but Kanye has been mentioning it every single day lately for the past 10 days'”. Could she already have a bun in the oven?

In “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” Season 13 episode 2, titled “Paris”, Kim Kardashian was seen recounting the nightmarish experience of getting robbed by 5 masked men in police uniforms while she was staying at a hotel in Paris during the Paris Fashion Week past year.

In the clip, Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, expresses her concern over the prospect of her daughter giving birth again, telling Kim, “I don’t want you to do something that puts you in danger“.

Another lil bubba as cute as North and Saint?

Let’s hope Kimmy has it easier this time round – we so want a new Kardashian baby to coo over!

In the meantime, Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on E!

However, Kim could be putting herself at risk if she were to go through with another pregnancy.

Kim’s hard pregnancies were documented on past KUWTK episodes, and she did have complications from her past pregnancies. Last fall, Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint while in Paris to attend Fashion Week. The next month, Kanye was hospitalized after suffering a mental breakdown due to sleep deprivation and exhaustion.

Kim has previously spoke about her struggles to conceive after a surgery to fix a condition called placenta accreta.

Here’s to hoping Kim is able to have a healthy, safe pregnancy or figure out some form of alternate option. Kim started to tell Natalie. “I think the potential fear of the whole situation is legitimate”.

‘I just can’t believe I have to see him, ‘ she said while admitting she felt sympathy for him.

Many celebrities have used surrogates to grow their families.

She posted images of the pregnancy test along with a short video Snap of her explaining she was ‘having a bit of a scare.’ Why, you may ask yourself, did Kim feel the need to publish such news to her followers?