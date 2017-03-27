KIMELMAN: The American Health Care Act is promising

Insurers have sought to slow the growth of premium increases by requiring policyholders to pay more out-of-pocket for health care, primarily through deductibles and co-pays.

“You had people who had plans that didn’t cover hospitalization”. Sure, more of them would get coverage, but that’s not the end of the story.

The early afternoon news of a postponed House vote gave protesters a momentary sense of relief and victory, but many said they would continue to pressure lawmakers to save the Affordable Care Act from repeal. It introduced free preventive care coverage, mandated most employers to offer insurance and individuals to buy it, expanded the Medicaid program to include people with higher incomes and created income-based subsidies for individuals to draw them into buying insurance.

Several House Republicans are still holding out and with a vote scheduled for Thursday, President Trump is running out of time to sway them. That would keep us safe and make everyone healthier!

If Congress cuts federal funding for Medicaid in the way laid out in the Republican bill now under consideration, Colorado would have to spend between $700 million and $1 billion to offset that reduction, the commissioners said.

The GOP bill makes one other key change that affects premiums.

Opponents have decried the measure, saying it would leave millions more uninsured and disproportionately hurt the lower and middle classes.

Republicans are scurrying to get the 216 votes needed to pass the American Health Care Act in a vote expected later today that could drag out for days. President Donald Trump and the House Republican leadership are trying to ram through massive changes to the health care system without having given serious consideration to what their legislation will actually do.

Led by a marching band of drummers, protesters walked down Temple Street hoisting signs reading “Save Our Health Care, ” “Trumpcare No!” and “The ACA Saved My Life”.

The health care that would “be better and cost less” than Obamacare is “Medicare-for-all” or single-payer health care. Each green dot below stands for an expansion state and each blue dot for a non-expansion state. Either way, the changes put more on the shoulders of the states, either to control costs or raise taxes. “What’s the point of even having an insurance policy that doesn’t cover hospitalization?”

Cuomo’s staff delivered a barrage of emails predicting millions of dollars in losses in those Republican Congressional districts if the bill is passed, including a collective loss of $14.6 million for three hospitals in Rep. King’s district. We also assume payouts would begin in 2020, the year the House bill’s tax credits go into effect, and that the fund would be depleted by 2026.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer reminded the country of Pelosi’s words in a March news conference, saying the Republican Party’s health care bill this time around was transparent and out there for all to see.

For states that choose the Medicaid block grant option, family planning would no longer be a mandatory covered service.