Kiwis on top vs Proteas as rain ends play

Nearly all of the middle session was lost to rain but, when the weather relented, De Kock continued a partnership eventually worth 46 for the ninth wicket with Kagiso Rabada, who made his highest Test score of 34 to help the tourists pass 300, having been 249-8. Latham was unbeaten on 42.

De Kock was simply magnificent again in racing to a superb 90 off just 118 deliveries, an nearly exact replica of the effort in Wellington.

Williamson joined Raval and after middling with ones and twos, the captain was off the mark with a classic cover drive off Morkel.

Williamson, eager to force the pace, was on 57 when he pulled Vernon Philander over the square leg boundary for six to become the sixth, and fastest, New Zealander to reach 5,000 runs. Raval dug in but Latham was more freeflowing with his approach.

Williamson had resumed after lunch on 27, well behind Raval’s 54 with the hosts on 132 for one, but the righthander quickly caught his more obdurate batting partner. His fifty consisted of 6 fours.

South Africa had been bowled out on Sunday for 314.

Meanwhile, South African bowlers maintained their length and tried bowling round the wicket to try their luck.

South Africa hold a 1-0 lead in the three-match series having won the second game in Wellington by eight wickets.

The Black Caps’ shonky use of DRS came back to bite them before rain halted play, with du Plessis spared a review that would’ve otherwise sent him packing for 16. They now trail South Africa by 247 runs with all 10 wickets in hand.

Rabada’s rapid-fire 34 was the highest Test score he secured before falling under the trap of Neil Wagner. While the catch was stunning, Latham’s execution of the catch was main reason for it.

The weather and a wet outfield at Seddon Park meant the tourists finished Saturday at 123-4 after electing to bat.

The Proteas’ total seemed particularly decent when New Zealand’s out-of-form top order needed to survive 28 overs against the new ball.