KKR, CDPQ Drop $4.3B On Insurance Brokerage USI

Caisse will acquire USI Insurances Services from Onex Corp.in an equal partnership with global investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. with the support of USI senior management.

“At a time when there are lots of fears and questions on the potential protectionism and border adjustment tax”, Lescure said, “being exposed to small and medium companies is a safer way of exposing yourself to the US economy”. It provides property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk and retirement solutions.

The Valhalla, New York-based company had net debt of about $1.82-billion as of December 31 and generated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $353-million in 2016. The brokerage, which is the ninth-largest brokerage of USA business, according to Business Insurance’s latest ranking, with about $1.03 billion in 2015 brokerage revenues, was bought by Onex Corp. for $2.3 billion in 2012, when it had revenues of about $660 million.

KKR manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds.

USI has been very active in buying small regional rivals.

USI has more than 4,400 professionals operating out of 140 offices throughout the United States.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval but expected to close in the second quarter of this year.

Onex noted that its portion of the sale proceeds will be about US$563 million, including carried interest of $65 million. KKR invests its own capital alongside its partners’ capital and brings opportunities to others through its capital markets business.