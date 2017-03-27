Knightley thought Pirates of the Caribbean would be a disaster

Curtis also disclosed about the possibility of Kiera Knightley appearing in another Pirate film, saying that since Pirate of the Carribean was a major success, there would be no doubt in his mind that Knightley will indeed consider playing another role for a Pirate movie, which would most likely be another pirate of the Caribbean film.

Filmmaker Richard Curtis has revealed that while filming for 2003 film Love Actually, actress Keira Knightley presumed that the popular fantasy series Pirates of the Caribbean would be a disaster.

Later on, he recalled a amusing incident when he asked Knightley what else she is working on and she replied that her another project is “some pirate thing – probably a disaster”, referring to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise that eventually made the actress a big star.

Curtis’ contemplative piece comes on the heels of Friday’s United Kingdom debut of the brief sequel of sorts to “Love Actually“, titled “Red Nose Day Actually” – a part of Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day 2017.

And, the 31-year-old wasn’t the only Love Actually cast member to star in the saga.

Pirates of the Caribbean went on to become a hugely lucrative franchise, and the fifth film – Dead Men Tell No Tales – is due in 2017.

“That turned out to be Pirates of the Caribbean, in which Bill Nighy was also later a be-tentacled Davy Jones”.

“I know the film is very much not everyone’s cup of tea, but I’ve been surprised ever since it came out, and so grateful, that some people are really fond of it”, Curtis concluded in his op-ed.

The fundraising telethon raised a huge $88 million (£71 million) on Friday.