Korea placed third in Asia in competitive economy

The Boao Forum for Asia annual conference opened on Thursday at Boao, a seaside resort in southern Chinese province of Hainan.

“The river of globalization and free trade will always move forward with unstoppable momentum to the vast ocean of the global economy”, Zhang said.

“Now we need to continue globalization and usher it into the next phase, and the initiative will be significant to really connect more countries to the world economy”, Burkner said, adding that China’s efforts will generate new momentum.

China has pressed hard for globalization since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump. He said it brings new pitfalls that must be taken seriously.

Zhang, 70, serves on the Communist Party’s seven-member standing committee, the top ruling body.

“Conflicts usually arise from competition for limited development opportunities or economic benefits, and this is why we should give a priority to the Belt and Road Initiative”, said Zheng.

He said, the two countries already have cooperated closely on multiple infrastructure projects under the Belt and Road Initiative and will on more projects that will take place in the future.

In parallel to the annual meeting, ChinaÂ´s deputy minister Zhang Gaoli held a meeting with President of Madagascar Hery Rajaonarimampianina, with whom he assessed cooperation plans outlined by Chinese President Xi Jinping during the summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) held in Johannesburg, 2015. In a speech earlier this month, Zhang said China opposes the many forms of protectionism and is willing to work with the rest of the world on globalization.

China’s opening, especially in services, means fresh business opportunities for foreign investors, and in the same time more Chinese companies will become worldwide, increasing their presence in rest of the world, Burkner said.