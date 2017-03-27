Kovalev hoping for Ward rematch

Kovalev signs and it appears the ball is in now in the court of Andre Ward and his promoters RocNation to finalize a deal that would see both men compete in a rematch this year.

Russia’s Kovalev (30-1-1-KO26) handed over the three titles in Las Vegas back in November after finding himself on the wrong end of a controversial unanimous decision – despite sending Ward to the canvas in the second round.

There was a clause in the original contract between the pair for the rematch to take place, with question marks over the superior fighter remaining after their first fight.

Kovalev says he has committed to a rematch but is waiting for Ward, who he mocked by calling “Son of Judges”, to put his name to the agreement.

Jackson has serious doubts about Ward’s desire to take part in a rematch, especially after the Olympic gold medal victor threatened to retire instead of moving forward with a second Kovalev fight. “Still waiting on “Son of Judges” to sign it”. Ward was unhappy with some of the terms related to the rematch, but he’s contractually bound to face Kovalev next. “He initially wanted to retire and now is asking for it to be delayed”.

The pay per view numbers afterwards for the fight didn’t exactly set the world on fire either.