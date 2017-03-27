Kristin Cavallari pens love letter to Chicago as she prepares to move

She signed off her farewell note to the city with the words, “Thanks for all the good times, Chicago”. You could tell she was dressed for the occasion.

The couple is relocating from Chicago to Nashville following Cutler’s exit from the Bears, a source close to the pair confirmed Thursday to People. “They have a place down there, it’s where Jay went to college and he’s got lots of friends there”.

‘Nashville has a special place in her heart as it’s where she got married’. As Kristin and her husband, National Football League free agent Jay Cutler, prepare to move, she’s giving thanks to the place that she called home for years.

Kristin Cavallari is anxious about her family’s future. In an Instagram post, Kristin wrote about how much she would miss the city as it was where she had met her husband and brought up her children Camden, four, Jaxon, two, and Saylor, 16 months.

The former reality television star shared a photo on her Instagram account and captioned it with, “So we’re moving from Chicago soon and I gotta say, I’m really gonna miss this place”.

The athlete, 33, played in only five games in his last season due to injuries.

Returning to The Hills was out of the question as Kristin has previously reveled Jay “hates” Los Angeles. Cutler has not yet announced his next move since he was released from the Bears earlier this month.