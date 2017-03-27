Kuldeep Yadav reveals secret behind his tremendous bowling

Anil Kumble organised a session of Yadav with legendary Shane Warne ahead of the series which has paid off brilliantly according to the analysts.

The 24-year-old right-hander raced to his fifth half-century of the series and sixth in Tests with a boundary off O’Keefe.

Speaking more about his interaction with Warne, Kuldeep said: “Warne is my idol and I have followed him since my childhood”. Failing to read Kuldeep’s wrist left them embarrassed at the crease and India seemed to have found a bowler to join the galaxy of slow bowlers, the first Chinaman variety spinner. “It worked well. I spoke to Steve Smith about that at tea and was happy with the way it came out in the end”, Lyon said explaining his strategy.

“That’s another reason I thought India should have been a bit more pro-active before tea when Lyon wasn’t bowling quite as well in that period”. I did exactly what he told me to do.

“He has promised that he will have another session with me in near future”, the youngster said.

The pitch played its part.

Taking advantage of a crowded slip cordon, Smith drove freely between point and cover and punished India’s bowlers off his pads when they bowled a straighter line.

Unruffled and confident, he played all bowlers easily and, at times, gave himself the liberty of playing a few shots. Obviously, if, I am hundred percent fit for the game, is the only condition that I will take the field.

“Me playing or not playing shouldn’t make so much of a difference to the other 10 guys because they have a responsibility to fulfil as well”.

“Look at who has got the “paani” for everybody”.

The Uttar Pradesh player disturbed Peter Handscomb’s stumps and then bamboozled Glenn Maxwell with a brilliant googly to peg back Australia. But Warner would remain as his special scalp.

“Good that he (Wade) said this which means he is having difficulty!” It was a dream to meet him and discuss my bowling. Even before the final Test began in Dharamsala on Saturday, this series would have gone down as one of the best in recent memory.

“I think (Rahane) understands the game really well”. It was a new thing but then I enhanced my skills further.

“We’re doing the hard work at training, and I’m backing Matty Renshaw to come back and take a couple of screamers and hopefully score some runs in the second innings”.

“We planned about the next session during lunch time”. Both these batsmen have been amongst runs in last few months and can give India a decent lead but isn’t going to be an easy job. Not much about number of wickets we meant to take.