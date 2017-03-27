Kunin leaving Wisconsin for the pro’s (AUDIO)

His three-year entry-level contract will begin next season, and Kunin will report to the Wild’s AHL affiliate in Iowa for the duration of this season. Part of a strong group of prospects now in the Wild organization, Kunin had a team-leading 22 goals plus 16 assists in 2016-17 as a sophomore and captain for the Badgers.

Kunin’s departure wasn’t unexpected by the Badgers, whose season ended with a double-overtime loss to Penn State in the Big Ten Conference championship game last Saturday.

Aside from his scoring prowess, Kunin also boasts excellent leadership skills, serving as the Badgers’ team captain for the 2016-17 season. The 6-foot, 197-pound Kunin served as the Badgers’ first sophomore captain in 41 years. “It’s tough to leave Wisconsin, but I’m looking forward to the future”.

Kunin’s entry level contract will kick in at the start of the 2017-18 season. We’re excited to have him. “Its like home for me. At the end of the day, though, I knew I was ready for the next step”.

He’ll join the Des Moines-based Iowa Wild for the rest of the season on an amateur tryout contract, the National Hockey League team announced Thursday.

“He’s going to get thrown into some meaningful games right away”, Lalonde said. “He’s been chomping at the bit”.