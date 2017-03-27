Kushner to Lead ‘American Innovation’ Office at White House

“All Americans, regardless of their political views, can recognize that government stagnation has hindered our ability to properly function, often creating widespread congestion and leading to cost overruns and delays”, Trump said in a statement to the Post. Indeed, the Post article indicated that, with the creation of the office, there is certainly a possibility that various government functions could become privatized or that existing government contracts could be transferred to different companies.

As for the aims and ambitions of this new team, they are wide-ranging.

The innovation office will be led by Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to Mr Trump, and will report directly to the President. As the office launches and begins to take on initiatives, only time will tell if the concerns of social media users are warranted or if Trump and Kushner have fulfilled their goal of producing a positively impactful office to streamline federal government and successfully tackle pressing American issues.

Several bold initiatives have been hinted at already: Digitization of every federal department and agency; reimagining workforce building and training initiatives; and delivering on big, ambitious projects that are part of Trump’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan, such as providing broadband internet service to every American.

“Our hope is that we can achieve successes and efficiencies for our customers, who are the citizens”, Kushner said.

Ivanka Trump will also play a role with the new innovation office, helping with workforce development, according to the report.

The innovation group has been meeting twice a week in Kushner’s office. The Post reported that the office is focused primarily on technology and data and is working with Apple chief executive Tim Cook, Microsoft founder Bill Gate, Salesforce chief executive Marc Benioff and Tesla chief executive Elon Musk.

The rest of the team, as Kushner boasts, possesses no direct experience with government. But though the first daughter has joined the administration, she will not have an official title within the office.