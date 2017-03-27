Kyle Walker posts England Twitter verdict after Lithuania triumph

Jermain Defoe has every chance of being selected for England’s World Cup squad in 2018, says manager Gareth Southgate.

The 34-year-old marked his 56th cap with a typically astute strike after 21 minutes against Lithuania in their Group F World Cup qualifier, fully justifying his return after an absence of three-and-a-half years.

The Sunderland forward will be 35 when the World Cup kicks off in Russian Federation but Gareth Southgate says he could make his squad if he maintains his form in the Premier League.

Walker was accompanied by Michael Keane, John Stones and Ryan Bertrand in defence and the back four were largely untroubled throughout the match as England dominated possession.

“Also, I felt we had Marcus and Jamie who would threaten in behind a bit more”.

“It’s going to be very hard, we know that, but it’s a great test for us”.

Southgate said “that the ideal world for all our players is they are playing regularly at a high level” – meaning the Premier League. I think he has enjoyed his week immensely. Jermain Defoe, Jamie Vardy and Gary Cahill are the only outfield players older than 29.

Vardy’s introduction in place of the Sunderland striker brought with it a second goal, with the finish as classy as Adam Lallana’s assist on an evening that Lithuania threatened in patches but without a cutting edge. Sometimes teams like Lithuania can be frustrating opposition for us to play against. His goal heremade him the 6th earliest marker in England’s background, with just Stanley Matthews, Tom Finney, Teddy Sheringham, Frank Lampard as well as Jack Charlton over him on the checklist.

England were comfortable 2-0 winners against Lithuania yesterday at Wembley and are four points clear at the top of Group F. We don’t have a lot of players in the country who can beat people in one versus one situations, and he’s explosive in those types of areas.

“We have got a lot of young players, so it is great to see the hunger he has still got”.

“After the match he got to spend time with Jermain for a bit longer and said, “I’ve had an incredible day, it’s been fabulous”. We know we play against top, top players, representing the best league in the world”, Jankauskas said.