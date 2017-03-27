Labour to reveal ‘six tests’ for Brexit support

Sir Keir Starmer, the shadow Brexit secretary, spoke at Chatham House in London.

Any deal must offer the “exact same benefits” the United Kingdom has from the single market and customs union, the shadow Brexit secretary added. “I’m very strongly of the view that there ought to be transitional arrangements from March 2019 until we reach and conclude the strong collaborative relationship that we need, so that can be paid over a longer period if we get the right relationship”.

Does it ensure the fair management of migration “in the interests of the economy and communities”?

Starmer is expected to warn that the Brexit process is in danger of being hijacked by Tory hardliners who sense a “once in a generation chance” for Britain to extricate itself from employment rights, environmental protections and investment in public services.

“The Prime Minister should be under no illusion that Labour will not support a deal that fails to reflect core British values and the six tests I have set out”.

Does it protect national security and the UK’s capacity to tackle cross-border crime?

“This is the authentic voice of the Brexiteers”.

He will warn of the danger of leaving Europe without a deal, which he fears is the preferred option of many Tory Brexiteers, saying: “The biggest danger now facing British businesses, jobs and living standards is the chance of the Prime Minister exiting the European Union without a deal”.

“This is the worst of all possible outcomes”.