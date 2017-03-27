Lack Of Effort Noticeable Again As Wild Fall To Canucks 4-2

Vancouver Canucks forward Jack Skille (9) celebrates his first career goal with teammates during the second period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

Since he signed his entry-level deal and played an National Hockey League game as a 20-year-old, Boeser will burn the first year of his contract this season, meaning he’s now two years away from restricted free agency.

On the same day Boeser signed a three-year entry level contract with the Canucks, he took the ice for their showdown with the Minnesota Wild. His friends and family were in attendance and Boeser did what few have the opportunity to do in their first game.

Boeser was a first-round pick of Vancouver, 23rd overall, in 2015.

He returned to Grand Forks on Friday night, his coach drove him to the airport, he then flew to join the Wild, signing with the Canucks on Saturday morning.

Sunday marked the seventh consecutive game the Jets have scored on the power play – and the first time since January 21 they managed to score more than one goal in a game with the man-advantage. They are 3-10-0 in March, and while they still had a chance to clinch a playoff berth on Saturday if the Los Angeles Kings lost to the New York Rangers later, their play as of late hasn’t exactly inspired confidence heading into the postseason. Boeser then moved the puck ahead to Bo Horvat and it looked like they would have a shot at a 2-on-1. Boeser played almost 13 minutes, mostly on Vancouver’s second line alongside Horvat and Sven Baertschi after getting the start with Henrik and Daniel Sedin. With 49 points (20 goals, 29 assists), he’s leading the Canucks in both points and goals.

“He’s a scorer”, Benning said after drafting Boeser.

“This is really special”, said Boeser. I definitely think adrenaline kicked in here for this whole game. “It means a lot to me to go out there and work hard and help the team win”. He scored 94 points in 74 games in his two seasons and served as the assistant team captain.

“Obviously a heartbreak loss there with my North Dakota team but, you know, I had to regroup there and focus on this game”, Boeser said.