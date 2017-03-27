LAGO Act seeks to make Trump visitor logs public

Senate and House Democrats have introduced the “Mar-a-Lago Act” demanding that President Trump provide visitor logs to provide the names of people streaming to the pricey golf resort that he refers to as his “Winter White House”.

President Donald Trump was spotted in cleats and in a cart on his golf course in Virginia on Saturday after the White House said he was there for meetings (photos above). “The president should end his administration’s disturbing pattern of stonewalling information and immediately reinstate the previous administration’s policy of publishing White House visitor logs”.

“Maintaining sensible transparency policies would help dispel concerns that the wealthy and the well-connected have unfair access to the Trump White House”, Whitehouse concluded.

Given that the legislation would have to make it through a Republican-controlled Congress and be signed by Trump himself, it’s unlikely that the bill will go anywhere.

But it was announced Monday that Kushner has a new role with his father-in-law’s administration, as it was announced that he would lead the new White House Office of American Innovation, which is aimed at overhauling the federal bureaucracy to make it more effective. If the Trump administration isn’t going to continue a practice that was widely lauded by leaders across the political spectrum, Congress should mandate disclosure to guarantee public access to the visitor log records.

Don’t be mistaken about how much of an intentional jab this bill is at Trump – Mar-A-Lago isn’t the name of the legislation, it’s actually an acronym. Critics, like the Democrats who put forward this bill, say the paid memberships at Mar-a-Lago constitute the purchase of access to the President. The pool report said that the identities of Trump’s dining partners, if any were “unclear”.

First lady Melania Trump on Friday made a solo appearance at a pre-dinner VIP reception at Mar-a-Lago where the Palm Beach County Republican Party held its annual Lincoln Day fundraising dinner, The Palm Beach Post reported.

The White House Press pool confirmed that Trump ate dinner at his new hotel in Washington D.C., arriving at 9:06 p.m. on Saturday evening.