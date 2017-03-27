Lakers Ripped Apart By Blazers

Before long, the numerals returned to their rightful places and so did the Lakers, who missed shots from every section of the court and gave life to a Portland team that struggled early but still had enough for a 97-81 victory over the Lakers on Sunday night.

The Blazers face Nuggets on Tuesday in Portland at 7 p.m.at the Moda Center.

Portland took control by outscoring the Lakers 37-24 in the third quarter and led by as many as 26 points. Only nine games remaind in the Lakers’ season. Los Angeles shot 39 per cent from the field and was outrebounded 61-42.

The whole first half was a mess offensively for both sides, with shooting hovering in the low thirties across the board and a heap of careless mistakes.

Allen Crabbe added 18 points off the bench for the Blazers, and Noah Vonleh grabbed 14 rebounds.

The Lakers (21-52) have the worst record in the Western Conference while the Blazers (35-38) are now back into the playoff picture.

Trail Blazers: Shot 62.4 per cent against Minnesota on Saturday, their best mark since hitting 64.1 per cent on March 12, 2003. The Blazers have won five of their last six games and have done so through some impressive defense.

“It’s a great challenge”, Lakers coach Luke Walton said before the game.

Corey Brewer made his debut in the starting lineup for the Lakers, who were without the services of Brandon Ingram.

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers host the Portland Trail Blazers. He may be right with C.J. way above league average in non-restricted paint scoring, midrange and on 3-pointers.

The Lakers are looking to defend Staples Center for the second time this weekend after rallying to beat Minnesota on Friday.

The Denver Nuggets home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday coupled with the Blazers win in Los Angeles moves Portland into a tie for the No. 8 spot in the West with a crucial meeting with Nuggets looming on Tuesday. Los Angeles lost the first meeting 116-108 when John Wall and Bradley Beal combined for 56 points for Washington.