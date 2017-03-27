Lance Statement on the American Health Care Act

With a bill that counted Friday, they choked.

“Mr. Speaker, we can not forget our values”, Lewis said on the House floor.

In California, which was among the first states to embrace Obamacare and to establish a health insurance exchange, billions would be lost in federal funding, according to health advocates.

The problem of course is that repeal effort, which many thought would be a slam dunk, was abandoned because the House Republicans didn’t have enough support from within their own ranks.

President Donald Trump responded to the failure by repeating his dire predictions for Obama’s law.

“‘Negotiations are over, we’d like to vote (Friday) and let’s get this done for the American people.’ That was it”, Rep. Duncan Hunter of California said as he left the meeting, summarizing Mulvaney’s message to lawmakers. “Do not worry!” the president tweeted.

The Affordable Care Act is well-intentioned legislation that’s hampered by its weaknesses. Last week Chris Ruddy, the publisher of Newsmax and a close friend of Trump, blasted the bill in interviews and articles for more than a week. “So if Republicans are serious about lowering costs while expanding coverage to those who need it, and if they’re prepared to work with Democrats and objective evaluators in finding solutions that accomplish those goals – that’s something we all should welcome”.

“All of those people are in danger of losing services”. Instead, medical professionals, doctors and hospitals – major employers in some districts – as well as the AARP and other influential consumer groups were almost unanimously opposed. “That’s one of the big problems of Obamacare”. The current House leadership moved this unacceptable repeal and replacement legislation through the House in a matter of weeks with no hearings or meaningful debate.

But there’s a reason the GOP was pushing a bill that would have taken everything people don’t like about the health-care system and made it worse. “This is adding even more uncertainty to an already-uncertain situation, making it unlikely insurers would continue to participate”, said Cynthia Cox, associate director of health reform and private insurance for the Kaiser Family Foundation. Todd Young (R-IN) and Sen.

Bend the Arc’s CEO Stosh Cotler said: “The cancellation of this vote is a victory for all Americans and for our fundamental Jewish values”. Republicans can not lose more than 21 members of their party and still pass the bill, since no Democrats are expected to support it. The revised health care bill keeps the Obamacare provision for allowing people to stay on their parents’ insurance until the age of 26 and insurance companies can not deny coverage to those with preexisting conditions.

“I’m covered by the VA … and we have one of the better VA clinics in the U.S.so (medical care) doesn’t cross my mind very often”.

Two chief House authors expressed no taste for diving back into the issue.

On the floor of the House, Rep. John Faso, R-Kinderhook, defended the bill as offering insurance coverage choice for Americans. Democrats, the president said.

But there was no easy path ahead.

“I remain hopeful that the American Health Care Act will be further modified”.

On the economic side, it involves refashioning how providers, patients and federal programs should interact. Systemic discrimination of LGBTQ Americans has historically contributed to the community having some of the lowest rates of insurance coverage in the nation.

Earlier this month, Ryan thought he would find that balance. “The only thing it really did was give a tax break to the very, ultra rich” and “it cut health care for the working poor”.

PAUL RYAN: I will not sugarcoat this. Medicare for All would require a massive increase in taxes…perhaps an earmarked progressive income tax which Angell says would be offset by the elimination of premiums and out-of-pocket costs, and the slowing of inflation that stems from our market-based system.