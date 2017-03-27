Large Fire Breaks Out in Downtown Raleigh

Lots of video from last (Thursday) night’s fire at an apartment building under construction in Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina. Flames and smoke are visible for miles.

The main building that was engulfed was an apartment building under construction.

Social media users are expressing concern for those who were present in nearby buildings during the fire.

The fire was brought under control sometime overnight, but fire crews are still working to extinguish hot spots. Several roads leading to and from the area have been blocked, including Capital Boulevard, Hillsborough Street and Glenwood Avenue.

Firefighters are battling a large fire in downtown Raleigh. “The police and the fire department were evacuating people and they wouldn’t let anyone else back inside”, the man said. Firefighters worked in defensive manner through the evening to prevent the fire from spreading. Pat McCrory tweeted late Thursday night: “Sec”.

This story will be updated as information becomes available. There are no reports of any injuries. The cause of the incident was unknown. Almost all windows from the sides of buildings that faced the fire fell out and sidewalks were littered with broken glass Friday morning. The shuttles will run until 1 p.m.