Las Vegas’ Bellagio hotel put on lockdown after armed burglary at store

There were also other reports of tourists hearing gunshots and that there was an “active shooter” in the area.

Police detained several people for questioning, but ABC News reports police aren’t confirming if those detained are suspects.

Eyewitnesses shared photos of the scene on Twitter, including one woman named Kira who showed one alleged assailant wearing all black clothing and a pig mask and holding a sledge hammer standing outside the store.

The investigation is ongoing and police are still looking for suspects, they said.

According to reports, the shooting started after a burglary at a Rolex shop placed inside the complex of Bellagio. There’s a rumour there was a live shooter, but I don’t know all the details.

“They wouldn’t let anybody leave once we got in for about 30 minutes”.

Guests have sought cover on the famous Vegas strip.

A police cordon is now in place inside the casino.

No one was injured when Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a “high-end retail store” inside the 3600 Las Vegas Blvd.

“Literally just witnessed an armed robber in a pig mask at a Rolex store at the Bellagio & then his arrest”, Kamil wrote.

The store was not open at the time of the incident.