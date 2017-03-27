Last-minutes changes to the GOP health care bill

If Ryan’s bill goes down, it would be a grave embarrassment for Trump, but, in the long term, enacting the legislation could be much more damaging. The House of Representatives was supposed to vote on the health care bill today, but with Republicans divided over just how far they should go with their changes, the vote was postponed.

“Moving from an opposition party to a governing party”, Ryan said, “comes with growing pains, and, well, we’re feeling those growing pains now”.

The Republican health plan created to replace the Obama-era health law known as the Affordable Care Act would not have taken full effect for a few years anyway – and now it’s dead.

For Collins, the first member of Congress to endorse Trump, the amendment represented a political coup of sorts – a hint of the new political muscle New York Republicans may have in Congress and with a White House run by a New York native.

In the House, only 60 Republicans – a mere quarter of their members – have served in the majority when a Republican occupied the White House.

“This is the final offer”, McHenry said. “We have a package, they have an offer, and‎ they can accept or reject it”. In a survey by YouGov, forty-nine per cent of Republicans said that they favored the G.O.P. bill, twenty per cent said that they opposed it, and thirty per cent said that they weren’t sure. We learned a lot about loyalty and we learned a lot about the vote-getting process.

The House Republican conference was supposed to meet this morning at 9am, but that meeting was postponed, CBS News’ Catherine Reynolds reported.

Tuesday Group leader Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania said he’s still a no on the bill.

The Budget Committee adopted my motion on a bipartisan vote to ask the House to correct this inequity by adjusting the tax credits to assure that health plans are within the financial reach of every family.

So there’s – this bill’s still under negotiation.

The fate of House Republicans’ health care plan remains up in the air as it heads for a vote in the House later Thursday, the timing of which has yet to be announced. “They’re not going to use many services, and they’re going to pay their bills”.

Some Americans breathed a sigh of relief, others bubbled with frustration, and almost all resigned themselves to the prospect that the latest chapter in the never-ending national debate over health care would not be the last.

Der Manouel said it’s now “up to the Freedom Caucus to show their plan”. But they also say you still have to pay the penalty.

Meadows maintains he wants an agreement.

Cliff Rouse, a 34-year-old banker from Kinston, North Carolina, likewise was willing to give the president he helped elect a chance to make good on his promise. Could changing the “essential health benefits“, make it harder for him to deliver?

The Trump administration had suggested repealing Obamacare’sessential health benefit requirement – a provision that forces all health insurance plans to cover some basic health benefits, such as maternity care and pediatrics – as a compromise to woo conservatives into voting for the bill.

But those changes have moderates saying they can’t back the bill.

“It has always been the case – pull the bill one way, risk losing members on the other end”, a lawmaker involved told CNN. People have been in and out of the speaker’s office all night long.

House GOP: Repeals essential benefits at the federal level, returning that responsibility to the states, where it previously resided.

REED: Well, I think there’s a lot in the party that are striving for ideal over the good, and that can be very problematic. I think the next big thing to look for if you do get health insurance on the exchanges is what will happen in 2018.

The reasons for the withdrawal were a lack of votes and the Republicans’ desire to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.

MCEVERS: Let’s talk about how we got here in the first place. On average, taxes would go down for families making more than $50,000 a year, while taxes would increase for many families making less, the report said.

Those receiving Medicaid are frequently women, children, elderly, or disabled, who are either too sick or too poor to obtain employer-based or individually-purchased health insurance like most Americans.

ACA: About 11 million people are covered by expanded Medicaid in the 31 states that accepted it. Once it became law, more than 40 lawsuits were filed to challenge the subsequent Department of Health and Human Service’s mandate requiring that insurance plans include coverage for artificial birth control, sterilization and drugs that lead to abortions. The Congressional Budget Office, for instance, predicts that more than 24 million Americans would lose health insurance within the next ten years.

This story will continue to be updated as developments warrant.