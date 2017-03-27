LeBron James on LaVar Ball: Keep my family out of your mouth

“If they get a little touchy about it because I answer something a certain way, who cares. And just my opinion that I’ve never seen one that was really good”, Ball said on Fox Sport Radio.

“Keep my kids’ name out of your mouth“, James told ESPN on Tuesday.

“I had absolutely no issue with what LaVar said about LeBron’s kids”.

I mean, no one should really tell anyone else how to raise their kids.

I think most people would agree with James. He warned me? Can’t nobody warn me for nothing! It’s just now the cameras and the things are in front of me. Ball has been criticized time and time again for his promotion of his kids making outlandish claims like they’re already better than National Basketball Association players. LaVar Ball was also defiant with his actions and statements against Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Stephen Curry. He’s trying to say his son’s are just as good if not better than everyone else, using satire which is fine, yet a few of his comments seem to go off the rails. “You’re not that good.’ Because the expectation is very, very high”. Kobe Bryant, his dad wasn’t all that, that’s why he’s such a monster.

James took exception, responding publicly through McMenamin on March 21.

On Wednesday, we posted about LaVar Ball – father of UCLA star freshman Lonzo Ball – who drew LeBron James’s ire for comments about his 12-year-old son’s promising basketball career. “But keep my family out of this”.

You can hear the portion of Ball’s interview regarding James and his family below. Do I spent that time with them now?

On Tuesday night, following James’ retort, Ball said he doesn’t have a problem with James while sticking by his original point.