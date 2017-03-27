Led Coalition Faces Grisly Urban Battlefield In Mosul

Rescue workers said Sunday they had finished extracting more than 100 bodies from the ruins of a house in Mosul where the us -led coalition is alleged to have carried out an airstrike.

IRAQI forces have been forced to pause the offensive on the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul because of the “catastrophic” rate of civilian casualties reported in the city.

The Iraqi speaker of parliament, Salim al-Jubouri, expressed concern on Saturday about the air raid.

But the BBC reported on Sunday night that the Iraqi military had stated on its Facebook page that in fact the blast appeared to have come from a booby-trapped vehicle near one of the houses and that 61 bodies had been pulled from the rubble.

Two witnesses who have since fled Mosul said that a building with around 170 people inside was destroyed.

The coalition did not provide figures for any known casualties nor did they give details on the intended target of the strike.

This month, Iraqi forces seized Mosul’s main government building and central bank from ISIS militants and are now closing in on the historic Al Nuri mosque where ISIS leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi first declared his envisioned Islamic caliphate.

Al-Mousawi also said that nearby refugee camps and field hospitals had received more than 22,000 injured Mosul residents since the start of the army campaign nearly six weeks ago.

That’s an enormous toll, of course, but is reported from several sources telling largely the same story, including that a single U.S. airstrike against a large building full of civilians in Mosul killed over 130 people, while the other 100 or so were killed in the surrounding area.

Another 43 civilians were wounded in the attack, according to the sources.

An Iraqi Federal Police spokesman told Reuters on Saturday that operations to drive Islamic State out of western Mosul were halted because of the high death toll among civilians inside the Old City..

“The Daesh terrorist organisation is seeking to stop the advance of the Iraqi forces in Mosul at any cost, and it is gathering civilians… and using them as human shields”, Hammadi told AFP.

Iraqi forces are relying on “light and medium weapons, among them sniper [rifles], to hunt for Daesh [IS] members” located among civilians, he said. “No combat operations are to go on”.

The military said it determined that warplanes struck ISIS fighters and equipment on March 17, but it’s also investigating whether civilian casualties occurred, CNN quoted the Pentagon as saying. However, the area continues to face deadly attacks from retreating Isis fighters.

Al-Shamari characterized the report of 200 dead as an exaggeration.

Government forces and their allies launched a counteroffensive capturing some of the areas they lost in Damascus and Hama. “They say it’s much more brutal, with many more air strikes and much more shelling”.

“The number of displaced from the areas of the right bank (west side) of the city of Mosul has risen to 201,275 people”, the ministry of migration and displaced said in a statement. They estimate that 600,000 people remain in ISIS-controlled parts of the city, including 400,000 trapped under siege-like conditions.

But determining who conducted the strike in Mosul should be easier, Woods said.

“The fighting is coming closer to people’s homes”.