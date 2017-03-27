Leonard, Aldridge help Spurs topple Knicks, 106-98

It was San Antonio’s first victory over NY this season, and it made the Spurs the first team in National Basketball Association history to defeat every opposing National Basketball Association team in each of three consecutive seasons since the league reached its current size. “We couldn’t make a shot and our defense got a little bit poor at the same time, and that’s when NY made its run. Those little errors, those little mistakes that we tend to get away with during the regular season, we can’t do that anymore”. He had an outstanding game against the Spurs tonight.

“If you look at the standings, you may think that we’re great and we’re in a good situation”, San Antonio veteran Manu Ginobili said. I play hard. Next year I feel more ready than the beginning of this year, for sure. But we’re in a good situation.

“I think it’s bad news for us”, Hernangomez said. He missed two games before being medically cleared to resume playing.

The Spurs almost had a repeat of their 94-90 loss in NY on February 12.

Gasol had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Spurs. Just got to be patient and confident in my teammates that they’ll knock down the shots. Hernangomez scored a career-high 23 points, adding 13 rebounds as well. Kristaps Porzingis battled foul trouble all evening as well, which put the Knicks offense in a hole.

The Knicks played a stout third quarter to cut the 18-point lead to four after three quarters. In 10 minutes, Porzingis was 0-for-3 with two turnovers and two points in the half.

“The Spurs are long and they were tough on us on the boards”, Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said.

If things work out the way the Knicks hope, these two Europeans will be tethered together for quite some time as a big men tandem.

The New York Knicks losing streak continued Saturday night. Rose and Lee outscored Parker and Danny Green 27-6 in the team’s first meeting. He has sat out two games for rest. The Spurs’ leading scorer with a 25.9 average, Leonard scored a season-low 12 points in a 118-102 home win over Sacramento last Sunday and finished with 19 against Memphis. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich asked beforehand. Something will be written about this game tomorrow, I can promise you that. “Why would I do that?” “We’re getting along well and I know where he likes to get his shots”. You lose 94-90 and the team who won had effort and the team who lost didn’t have effort. “Getting paid a gazillion of bucks and they’re bored?”

The second-year standout is determined to play the remaining games of this season’s schedule regardless of what many fans or skeptics may think. “I try to be aggressive on defense, but I’ve got to find that balance where I’m still aggressive, but I’m not fouling”.

Luckily for the home team Patty Mills found his shot in the fourth, dropping eight in the first six minutes to give SA some breathing room.