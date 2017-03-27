Lewis Hamilton expecting ‘real race’ with Ferrari at Australian GP

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel yesterday won the Australian Grand Prix Formula One World Championship for Ferrari to dash Mercedes’ hopes of extending their dominance into a fourth successive season.

Vettel’s drought-breaking win for Ferrari was widely celebrated, with Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas having to settle for second and third.

“It’s going to be a big challenge, we need to work really hard if we want to beat Ferrari”.

Ferrari impressed sufficiently in pre-season testing for Mercedes to believe that the Italian team were at least on their pace, if not slightly quicker.

With Vettel’s win, Ferrari has drawn first blood.

“It’s a long, long way ahead, but for now we’re just over the moon”. “I have great respect for Lewis”, he said. “I think it is great”. “There was a bit of luck that Lewis came out in traffic”.

Hamilton won pole position here past year but finished second to then Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg, who went on to beat him for the world drivers’ title and then retired.

“Big congratulations to Sebastian and Ferrari”, said Hamilton, who finished 9.9sec behind. I was driving one of my best races so far. “I had to stop very early and I got stuck behind one of the Red Bulls, but that’s just the way it goes”.

Vettel finished in 1 hour, 24 minutes and 11.672 seconds, nearly 10 seconds clear of Hamilton, to give Ferrari its first win in Australia since Kimi Raikkonen took the title in 2007.

Hamilton, who said he was “100 per cent confident” of the world champions’ ability to keep developing their W08 vehicle through the season, added that he was also feeling optimistic about his start procedure ahead of Sunday’s race.

The Briton’s start to last season was hindered by a series of poor getaways at the lights – including from pole in Melbourne, when he ended the first lap in sixth place. He joined Kevin Magnussen, Lance Stroll, Ricciardo, Marcus Ericsson, Jolyon Palmer and Romain Grosjean, who all retired with various reliability issues. Both cars continued on in the race.

With regulations created to make the 2017 F1 cars faster and increase the competition at the front of the grid – wider tires, greater aerodynamics, bigger fuel loads and increased downforce – Vettel proved Ferrari’s extra pace in pre-season testing was genuine as he picked up the team’s first GP win since his last victory in Singapore in September, 2015.

“Race critical that you pass Verstappen”, Hamilton was told over the team radio to which he testily responded “how do you expect me to do that right now?” as his pace slowed behind the Red Bull.

Vettel showed the reigning constructors’ champions a clean set of heels and quickly established a six-second gap, which widened as the race went on.

It was a tough day for Red Bull’s home racer Daniel Ricciardo, who started off with a five-grid penalty for a gearbox change and then had to retire with smoke billowing from his auto on turn three midway through the race.

Between them, Hamilton and Vettel have won seven of the last nine championships.